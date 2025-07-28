Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.
Around 1:42 a.m., crews were dispatched to Gerlaugh Ave and Bierce Ave on reports of a shooting.
Police are on scene investigating, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Officers have located a car that is believed to be involved, according to the sergeant.
It is unclear at this time if a victim has been located.
We will continue following this developing story.
