Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 1:42 a.m., crews were dispatched to Gerlaugh Ave and Bierce Ave on reports of a shooting.

Police are on scene investigating, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Officers have located a car that is believed to be involved, according to the sergeant.

It is unclear at this time if a victim has been located.

We will continue following this developing story.

