Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:05 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of King’s Mill Court on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!