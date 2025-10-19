Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 6:05 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of King’s Mill Court on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

