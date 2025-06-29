Police investigating reported shooting in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Huber Heights early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5600 block of Executive Blvd on reports of a shooting.

A Huber Heights Police Dispatcher confirmed that units are investigating a reported shooting.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this developing story.

