1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night, a Dayton police officer on scene confirmed

The shooting was reported in the area of N Alder Street and W Third Street before 9 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several Dayton police officers, but the medics had already left.

It is not clear how severe the victim’s injuries are or if police have any suspects at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

