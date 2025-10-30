1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

N Alder Street Shooting (Will Reed/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night, a Dayton police officer on scene confirmed

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported in the area of N Alder Street and W Third Street before 9 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several Dayton police officers, but the medics had already left.

It is not clear how severe the victim’s injuries are or if police have any suspects at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!