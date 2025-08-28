Police investigating reported shooting near Trotwood apartment complex

Pinewood Circle shooting Trotwood (iWitness 7)
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Authorities are investigating a reported shooting near an apartment complex in Trotwood on Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported along Pinewood Circle after 11:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor could not provide additional information.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!