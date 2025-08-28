Police investigating reported shooting near Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — Authorities are investigating a reported shooting near an apartment complex in Trotwood on Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The shooting was reported along Pinewood Circle after 11:30 p.m.
The supervisor could not provide additional information.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
