Police investigating reported shooting near Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — Authorities are investigating a reported shooting near an apartment complex in Trotwood on Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported along Pinewood Circle after 11:30 p.m.

The supervisor could not provide additional information.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

