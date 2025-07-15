1 hospitalized after reported shooting in Springfield

File photo of police lights (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — One person is in the hospital after a reported shooting in Springfield Monday night, a Springfield police sergeant confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of E John Street at approximately 10:07 p.m.

A male was hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound and non-life-threatening injuries, the sergeant said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

