Police investigating reported shooting in West Carrollton

Yellow police tape with text:
Police investigating reported shooting in West Carrollton FILE PHOTO. (Yoav Cohen/yo_co - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WEST CARROLLTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in West Carrollton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:52 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Water Tower Lane and Alex Road on reports of a possible shooting, according to a Centerville Police and Fire dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are on scene investigating, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and if a suspect has been identified.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!