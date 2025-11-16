Police investigating reported shooting in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in West Carrollton early Sunday morning.

Around 3:52 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Water Tower Lane and Alex Road on reports of a possible shooting, according to a Centerville Police and Fire dispatcher.

Police are on scene investigating, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and if a suspect has been identified.

We will update this story.

