Local gas station blocked by crime scene tape after reported stabbing

BP gas station stabbing (Hunter Thiede/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating a reported stabbing at a gas station in Dayton on Tuesday afternoon.

Dayton police were called to the BP gas station at 3636 Germantown Pike on reports of a stabbing around 3:45 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several police officers, and the gas station is blocked by crime scene tape.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this incident.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

