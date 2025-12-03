Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 2:38 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Stanford Place on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Area school district announces delay due to icy conditions
- More cold and snow on the way
- Superload weighing over 400K pounds to move through Greene Co.; Expected route, timing
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and will update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group