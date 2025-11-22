Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:19 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive on reports of a possible stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

While it’s unclear if anyone was actually injured, the dispatch sergeant did confirm that medics were dispatched but later cancelled.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group