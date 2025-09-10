Police investigating reported stabbing in Montgomery County

Blue and red lights on top of police car (polack - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The stabbing was reported at 6975 Brookville Salem Road in Clay Township around 6:15 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities are still on scene, the supervisor said.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!