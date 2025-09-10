Police investigating reported stabbing in Montgomery County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The stabbing was reported at 6975 Brookville Salem Road in Clay Township around 6:15 p.m.
Authorities are still on scene, the supervisor said.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
