Police investigating reported stabbing near local park

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating a reported stabbing in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police were called to the 400 block of Kammer Avenue, near McNary Park, on reports of a stabbing around 12:10 a.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fire crews and medics were also called to the scene, the supervisor added.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!