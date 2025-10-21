Police investigating reported stabbing near local park

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating a reported stabbing in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police were called to the 400 block of Kammer Avenue, near McNary Park, on reports of a stabbing around 12:10 a.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fire crews and medics were also called to the scene, the supervisor added.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group