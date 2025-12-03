Police investigating reported stabbing in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Trotwood on Wednesday morning.
Around 7:51 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Shiloh Springs Road on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
