Police investigating reported stabbing in Trotwood

Trotwood police cruiser Trotwood police cruiser
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Trotwood on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:51 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Shiloh Springs Road on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

