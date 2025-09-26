Police investigating reported stabbing in Trotwood

By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Trotwood early Friday morning.

Around 6:03 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 10 block of Pinewood Circle on reports of a stabbing.

Officers did locate a victim, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was taken to the hospital, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

