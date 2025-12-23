Police investigating reports of shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Tuesday night.

Dayton police responded to the 400 block of Geneva Road on reports of shots fired after 6 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The supervisor said they received reports of two gunshots in the area, but additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to update this story.

