Police investigating reports of shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Tuesday night.
Dayton police responded to the 400 block of Geneva Road on reports of shots fired after 6 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The supervisor said they received reports of two gunshots in the area, but additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to update this story.
