Police investigating shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Friday night.
Around 6 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of Warder Street for reports of a person shot, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Information was not immediately available about the condition of the person shot.
We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene and will update as we learn new information.
