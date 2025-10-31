Police investigating shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a person was shot on Friday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue around 6 a.m., according to a dispatch sergeant for the Springfield Division of Police.

One person, only identified as a male, was shot and taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately made available.

We’re working to learn more about the shooting, the victim, and if anyone has been taken into custody.

