Police investigating shooting in Springfield neighborhood

Police lights stock photo (zef art - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a person was shot on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue around 6 a.m., according to a dispatch sergeant for the Springfield Division of Police.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person, only identified as a male, was shot and taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately made available.

We’re working to learn more about the shooting, the victim, and if anyone has been taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!