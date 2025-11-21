Police issue utility phone scam warning in part of Montgomery County

FILE PHOTO Police issue utility phone scam warning in part of Montgomery County
By WHIO Staff

NEW LEBANON — Some people are receiving utility scam calls in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New Lebanon Police wrote in a social media post that they have received reports that residents are receiving calls “allegedly from utility companies.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The callers claim to be from AES Ohio and that they will shut off power if they don’t receive money and gift cards right away.

“These are scams!” the social media post said. “No company will ask for gift cards or cryptocurrency.”

New Lebanon Police said that Bitcoin is a common example.

Contact 937-687-3080 if you live in New Lebanon and get one of these calls. They also want you to provide as much information as possible.

This includes the number they called from and the amount of money they asked for.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!