Police issue warning after stolen vehicle found in Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING — A local police department has issued a warning after officers recovered a stolen vehicle.

The Kettering Police Department wrote in a social media post that people should check their vehicles and be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

This comes after officers recently recovered a stolen vehicle from Corlington Drive.

The department issued the warning for residents living in the area of Corlington Drive, Meadow Park Drive, Bantz Drive, and Wagner Road.

Police also asked neighbors with security cameras to let them know if they see any suspicious activity.

Contact Kettering Police at (937) 296-2555 if you find your vehicle to be missing.

