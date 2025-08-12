Police K-9 named after officer killed in line of duty to retire

K-9 Rio (Dayton Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A police K-9 named after an officer who was killed in the line of duty is retiring.

The Dayton Police Department announced on Monday that K-9 Rio is retiring after 5 years with the department, according to a social media post.

K-9 Rio is a dual-purpose narcotic detection dog, according to DPD.

He was named after fallen Detective Jorge “George” DelRio, who was killed in the line of duty in November 2019.

“Thank you for your service K-9 Rio, good boy,” the post read.

Rio will live at home with his handler, Sergeant Jamie Luckoski.

K-9 Rio and Sergeant Jamie Luckoski (Dayton Police Department)

