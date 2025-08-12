Police K-9 named after officer killed in line of duty to retire

DAYTON — A police K-9 named after an officer who was killed in the line of duty is retiring.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Police Department announced on Monday that K-9 Rio is retiring after 5 years with the department, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

K-9 Rio is a dual-purpose narcotic detection dog, according to DPD.

He was named after fallen Detective Jorge “George” DelRio, who was killed in the line of duty in November 2019.

“Thank you for your service K-9 Rio, good boy,” the post read.

Rio will live at home with his handler, Sergeant Jamie Luckoski.

K-9 Rio and Sergeant Jamie Luckoski (Dayton Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group