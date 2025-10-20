Police K9 helps deputies find meth, loaded gun during traffic stop in Butler Co.

Meth and loaded gun (L); K9 Radd (R) Photos contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — A deputy found drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that K9 Radd helped Deputy Josh Singleton during a stop.

K9 Radd was “deployed for an open-air sniff of the vehicle,” and alerted to a narcotic odor.

Deputy Singleton conducted a subsequent search of the vehicle.

They found eight grams of methamphetamine on the driver and a loaded gun in the vehicle, according to the post.

The deputy arrested the driver, who was charged with possession of drugs and weapons under disability due to a prior felony conviction.

The sheriff’s office said that was an example of teamwork between their deputies and K9 units to keep Butler County safe.

