Police left scene before returning to find woman killed in double murder-suicide, records show

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — New documents are providing more of a timeline as to the discovery of a 25-year-old woman who had been killed as part of a double murder-suicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will break down the new information found in dispatch documents tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

News Center 7 checked the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) website and found that Sugarcreek Township Police Sergeant Doug Evans, the supervisor in charge on Saturday morning, resigned on Wednesday. The database did not list a reason for his resignation.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatch records for the department, released through Greene County Central Dispatch, back up what neighbors have told our team: police left Jaime Gustitus’ condo on Honey Tree Place before coming back, and that’s when a large investigation began.

The document obtained by News Center 7 shows that a 911 call came in at 2:02 a.m. on Saturday.

“There was people out on the patio, a gentleman, and he was trying to get in her door,” the 911 caller told a dispatcher.

The first officers arrived at the scene at 2:05 a.m. They did not find the man, but did get information about the woman who lived in the condo at 2:37 a.m. The documents and radio traffic confirmed that an officer tried to contact Gustitus, but didn’t get an answer and left a message.

The call log confirms that officers left the scene, showing that the call was originally cleared at 4:04 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group