Police looking for 15-year-old Greene County girl who ran away from home

Police looking for 15-year-old Greene County girl who ran away from home (Fairborn Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — Have you seen her?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fairborn Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home on Monday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

Zaylynn Kesterson ran away from her home on Bell Pepper Ct in Fairborn around 10 a.m. and did not return as of Monday evening.

She is believed to be heading towards the Columbus area by an unknown means of travel, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and is around 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on Kesterson should contact Fairborn Police at 937-754-3000.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!