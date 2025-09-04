Police looking for 2 men accused of stealing $500 worth of hygiene products from Kroger

Kroger Theft Suspects SOURCE: Kettering Police
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth deodorant, body wash, and face cleansers from an area Kroger.

Kettering police posted on Facebook Thursday, saying the thefts happened at the East Stroop Road Kroger location Aug. 28.

The men are accused of taking around $500 worth of hygiene products from the store, on the same day within 10 minutes of each other.

“P.S. If you happen to see anyone selling an oddly large amount of hygiene products for a good price, let us know...” the spokesperson said in the social media post.

If you have information that can help police, you’re asked to contact Ptl. Douglas at (937)296-2555.

