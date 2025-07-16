Police looking for 2 men accused of stealing almost $200 worth of Tide Pods

Tide Pod Theft Suspects Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two men?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police are looking for two men accused of stealing almost $200 worth of Tide Pods, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

On July 8, they reportedly entered Kroger and selected Tide Pods worth just under $200.

They bagged the items, but did not pay for them. Both men exited the store and left in a black SUV.

The police department posted photos on its Facebook page.

Contact Officer Desjardins at (937) 426-1225, extension 147, or by email if you can identify them.

Tide Pod Theft Suspects Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!