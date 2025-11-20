Police looking for 2 people accused of stealing donations from local Walmart

Donation Jug Theft Huber Heights (Huber Heights Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department is looking for two individuals who stole donation jugs from Walmart.

On Nov. 17, a white female and a white male walked into Walmart and stole two five-gallon water jugs that contained cash donations, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The donations were being collected for the Children’s Miracle Network.

The suspects left the scene in a white Buick SUV.

If you have any information or know who these individuals are, contact Officer Stapleton at zstapleton@hhoh.org or by phone at 937-233-2080.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!