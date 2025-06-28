Police looking for man accused of stealing 36 cans of spray paint, other items from Meijer

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing 36 cans of spray paint and other items from Meijer.

The man entered the Meijer located at 3822 Colonel Glenn Highway on June 23, according to a post from the department.

He placed two trash cans in his cart and then filled the trash cans with 36 cans of spray paint, five cans of stain, and one plastic sheet.

He then exited the store without paying for the items.

If you can identify the man, contact Officer Trammell at 937-426-1225 ext. 164 or via email at trammellm@beavercreekohio.gov.

