Police looking for man, woman accused of stealing over $200 worth of personal fragrance

Von Maur Theft Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing over $200 worth of fragrance bottles from Von Maur.

On June 27, around 1:38 p.m., a man and a woman entered Von Maur located at 100 Magnolia Lane, according to a social media post from the department.

Both individuals concealed multiple fragrance bottles and a t-shirt, with a total value of $201.50.

They then exited the store without paying for the merchandise, according to police.

If you can identify either of them, contact Officer Senseman at 937-426-1225 ext. 165 or email sensemanc@beavercreekohio.gov.

