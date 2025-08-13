Police looking for missing 71-year-old local woman; can you ID her?

Glenna Marie Downey- Missing Adult Alert from Logan Co Photo contributed by the Ohio Attorney General's Office (Ohio Attorney General's Office/Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By WHIO Staff

LOGAN COUNTY — Can you ID this missing woman?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bellefontaine Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for Glenna Marie Downey, 71, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

She was last seen in Bellefontaine on Lakewood Drive.

Downey is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

She is diabetic and cannot see well to drive at night.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2014 Kia Sportage with an Ohio License plate number, JVH9913.

If you see her or the vehicle, contact 911 or the Bellefontaine Police at (937) 599-1010.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!