Police looking for missing 71-year-old local woman; can you ID her?

Photo contributed by the Ohio Attorney General's Office

Glenna Marie Downey- Missing Adult Alert from Logan Co

LOGAN COUNTY — Can you ID this missing woman?

The Bellefontaine Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for Glenna Marie Downey, 71, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

She was last seen in Bellefontaine on Lakewood Drive.

Downey is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

She is diabetic and cannot see well to drive at night.

The vehicle involved is a gray 2014 Kia Sportage with an Ohio License plate number, JVH9913.

If you see her or the vehicle, contact 911 or the Bellefontaine Police at (937) 599-1010.

