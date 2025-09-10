Police looking for missing area teenager; have you seen her?

Jada Price, missing area teenage Photo from: Middletown Division of Police (via Facebook) (Middletown Division of Police (via Facebook) /Middletown Division of Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — Have you seen this missing area teenager?

Middletown Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for Jada Price, who turns 17 next week.

She was last seen walking away from her home on Winona Drive on Sept. 3, according to the department.

Jada Price is listed as 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with writing on the back and black pants, the department said.

Contact 911 if you have seen Jada.

