Police looking for suspect accused of stealing from local Speedway

KETTERING — Police are looking for someone they said stole from a local gas station.
Kettering police said the theft happened at the Speedway on East Stroop Road on Aug. 16.
The suspect left in a gray Nissan with an unknown plate.
Police did not detail what the suspect is accused of taking.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 937-296-2555.
