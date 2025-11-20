Police looking for suspect after car stolen from local restaurant

Car theft suspect (Miami Township PD)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police are asking the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of stealing a car from a local restaurant.

On Nov. 14, Miami Township officers responded to Bonefish Grill for reports of a car stolen.

The victim found his dashcam, which had been thrown from the car.

The dashcam recorded footage of the suspect.

Anyone who has information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Det. Bobby Johnson at bjohnson@miamitownship.com.

