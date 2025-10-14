Police looking for suspect in Speedway theft

Speedway theft suspect (Kettering Police Dept)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a theft at a Speedway.

The theft happened at the Speedway gas station on Woodman and Dorothy, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

KPD has released an image of the suspect.

Officer Douglas is the designated contact for this case, and he can be reached at (937) 296-2555.

