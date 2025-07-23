Police looking for woman accused of theft, threatening worker; do you recognize her?

DAYTON — Can you identify this woman?

Dayton Police are searching for a female suspect, according to a social media post.

She is accused of stealing multiple items and threatening a store employee with physical violence.

The woman reportedly made the threats before leaving with the stolen items.

Dayton Police posted photos of the suspect on social media.

Contact (937) 333-1230 if you have any information or visit the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers website.

