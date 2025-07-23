Police looking for woman accused of theft, threatening worker; do you recognize her?

DAYTON — Can you identify this woman?
Dayton Police are searching for a female suspect, according to a social media post.
She is accused of stealing multiple items and threatening a store employee with physical violence.
The woman reportedly made the threats before leaving with the stolen items.
Dayton Police posted photos of the suspect on social media.
Contact (937) 333-1230 if you have any information or visit the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers website.
The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying this female suspect. She stole multiple items on and threatened an employee with physical violence before leaving with the stolen items.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 22, 2025
Any info please call (937) 333-1230 or go to https://t.co/hgVcBeqdEw. pic.twitter.com/Y7vUJytvrk
