Police looking for woman accused of turning off self-checkout machines, stealing items

Kroger Theft E Stroop Kettering (Kettering Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a woman they said stole from a local Kroger.

The thefts occurred on September 2 and September 20 at the Kroger on East Stroop Road.

Police said the woman scanned items at the self-checkout before turning off the computer and leaving with the entire cart.

Police are urging anyone with information or leads to contact Patrolman Douglas at (937)296-2555.

