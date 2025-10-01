Police looking for woman accused of turning off self-checkout machines, stealing items

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a woman they said stole from a local Kroger.
The thefts occurred on September 2 and September 20 at the Kroger on East Stroop Road.
Police said the woman scanned items at the self-checkout before turning off the computer and leaving with the entire cart.
Police are urging anyone with information or leads to contact Patrolman Douglas at (937)296-2555.
