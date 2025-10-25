Police looking for woman suspected of taking cash left by another customer at self-checkout

Police looking for woman suspected of taking cash left by another customer at self-checkout (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize her?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of taking cash that was left by another customer at a self-checkout.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman allegedly took $81.36 in cash that another customer had accidentally left at the self-checkout at the Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd on Oct. 19.

Surveillance video shows that the woman saw the customer leave the money behind, then used the cash to pay for her own items.

She then exited the store and got into a white Volkswagen sedan that was parked toward the back of the lot.

If you recognize her or have any information, contact Officer Klei at 937-426-1225 ext. 155 or by email at kleim@beavercreekohio.gov.

Police looking for woman suspected of taking cash left by another customer at self-checkout (Beavercreek Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!