Police looking for woman suspected of taking cash left by another customer at self-checkout

Police looking for woman suspected of taking cash left by another customer at self-checkout

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize her?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of taking cash that was left by another customer at a self-checkout.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman allegedly took $81.36 in cash that another customer had accidentally left at the self-checkout at the Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd on Oct. 19.

Surveillance video shows that the woman saw the customer leave the money behind, then used the cash to pay for her own items.

She then exited the store and got into a white Volkswagen sedan that was parked toward the back of the lot.

If you recognize her or have any information, contact Officer Klei at 937-426-1225 ext. 155 or by email at kleim@beavercreekohio.gov.

Police looking for woman suspected of taking cash left by another customer at self-checkout (Beavercreek Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group