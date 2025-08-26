Police looking for women accused of stealing almost $2K worth of merchandise from JCPenney

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?
The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for two women accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of merchandise from JCPenney.
The two women entered the JCPenney at the Mall at Fairfield Commons and took $1,901 worth of merchandise without paying.
If you recognize them, contact Officer T. Hawley at 937-426-1225 ext. 152 or email hawleyt@beavercreekohio.gov.
