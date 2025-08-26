Police looking for women accused of stealing almost $2K worth of merchandise from JCPenney

JCPenney Theft Suspects Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for two women accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of merchandise from JCPenney.

TRENDING STORIES:

The two women entered the JCPenney at the Mall at Fairfield Commons and took $1,901 worth of merchandise without paying.

If you recognize them, contact Officer T. Hawley at 937-426-1225 ext. 152 or email hawleyt@beavercreekohio.gov.

JCPenney Theft Suspects Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!