Police, medics called to shooting in Dayton

Dayton police lights
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Medics responded to a shooting in Dayton on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police were called to the 3000 block of Nicholas Road around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor confirmed that medics were requested to the scene.

Information was not immediately available about how many people were hurt or if anyone had been arrested.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!