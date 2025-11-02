UPDATE: Shelter-in-place issued after shots fired on University of Dayton campus

Evanston Ave Investigation Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE: @ 12:40 A.M.

A shelter-in-place has been issued after reports of gunfire on the University of Dayton campus late Saturday night.

Dayton officers and medics responded to Evanston Avenue just before 11:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

UD sent a campus-wide communication early Sunday morning.

“UDPD MSG: Shelter in place. Shots fired near Evanston,” the message said.

Some News Center 7 staff members are UD students and received this message.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Police and medics responded after a reported shooting near the University of Dayton’s campus late Saturday.

Dayton officers and medics were dispatched just before 11:50 p.m. to the 0 block of Evanston Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Photos show a large presence of Dayton Police cruisers along Evanston Avenue.

The supervisor told News Center 7 that medics responded after reports that a person may have been shot in the leg.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

UD emergency notification on shots fired Photo contributed by News Center 7 Staff member (via University of Dayton) (News Center 7 Staff member (via University of Dayton))

