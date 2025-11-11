Police, medics respond to crash on I-75 NB in Moraine

MORAINE — Police and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in Moraine early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-75 northbound near Dryden Road on reports of a crash with possible injuries, according to a Moraine Police and Fire Dispatcher.

The left two lanes on I-75 North were blocked while crews investigated, but have since reopened.

We will continue following this developing story.

