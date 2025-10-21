Police, medics respond to crash involving semi truck on I-75 NB in Miami County

Police, medics respond to crash involving semi truck on I-75 NB in Miami County FILE PHOTO. (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — Police and medics responded to a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 northbound in Miami County early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:39 a.m., crews were dispatched to the on-ramp of I-75 NB near State Route 571 on reports of a crash, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

A semi is reportedly blocking the on-ramp of I-75, according to the dispatcher.

Details on injuries were not immediately available, but medics did respond to the scene.

It is unclear how many or what type of other vehicles are involved.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is en route to the crash as well, according to the dispatcher.

This is a developing story.

