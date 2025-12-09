Police, medics respond to crash in Montgomery County

Police, medics respond to crash in Montgomery County
By WHIO Staff

UNION — Police and medics responded to a crash in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Union Air Park Blvd on reports of a crash, according to an Englewood Police and Fire Dispatcher.

The dispatcher could not confirm if anyone was injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Union Air Park Blvd is closed in both directions while crews investigate.

This is a developing story.

