Police, medics investigate multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — Police and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 SB in Moraine Monday morning.

Around 7:24 a.m., crews were dispatched to reports of a crash on I-75 SB near the ramp to Springboro Rd in Moraine.

A Moraine Police and Fire Dispatcher confirmed multiple vehicles were involved, but it’s unclear exactly how many vehicles.

The dispatcher also reported possible injuries, but no details were immediately available.

We’re working to learn more and will provide updates.

