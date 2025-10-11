Police, medics respond to reported crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a reported crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 5:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wisconsin Blvd on reports of a crash with possible injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
It is unclear if anyone has been taken to the hospital at this time.
This is a developing story.
