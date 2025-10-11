Police, medics respond to reported crash in Dayton

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a reported crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Wisconsin Blvd on reports of a crash with possible injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken to the hospital at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!