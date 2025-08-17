Police, medics respond to reported crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a reported crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Wisconsin Boulevard and West Stewart Street on reports of a crash.

Injuries were reported, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

