Police, medics respond to rollover crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police and medics responded to a rollover crash in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

Around 1:19 a.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 2200 block of Valley Street on reports of a rollover crash.

A vehicle reportedly rolled onto its top and struck a house, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

At least one person had to be extricated from the vehicle, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

