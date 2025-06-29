Police, medics respond to rollover crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police and medics responded to a rollover crash in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.
Around 1:19 a.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 2200 block of Valley Street on reports of a rollover crash.
A vehicle reportedly rolled onto its top and struck a house, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.
At least one person had to be extricated from the vehicle, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
