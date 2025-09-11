Police officer killed in line of duty to be remembered at 9/11 ceremony in Ohio

OLMSTEAD FALLS — A police officer killed in the line of duty will be remembered at a 9/11 ceremony in Northern Ohio on Thursday.

The City of Olmsted Falls said in a social media post that it will unveil a new street sign for fallen officer Jamieson Ritter at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

He was shot and killed on July 4, 2024, while serving a warrant to a wanted man, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The suspect, Delwante Hardy, 24, was leaving his home when officers arrived. He started firing shots and hit Ritter.

He has currently been found incompetent to stand trial, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Ritter joined the Cleveland Police Department in 2020.

He deployed to Syria in 2022 as a member of the Ohio National Guard and returned in 2023, the department said back in 2024.

