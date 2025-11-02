Police officer, several other people shot during traffic stop

Police officer, several other people shot during traffic stop
By WHIO Staff

LIMA, Ohio — A police officer and several other people were injured in a shooting in Lima late Friday night.

Around 10:44 p.m. Friday, a Lima police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of St. Johns Avenue and Second Street, according to a press release from the City of Lima.

During the stop, shots were fired from the vehicle, causing a gunfight to ensue.

The police officer and multiple people inside the stopped vehicle were injured as a result.

Everyone who was injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No fatalities have been reported at this time, according to the city.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

