Police officer shoots at man armed with pickaxe trying to break into store, officials say

CLEVELAND — A police officer shot at a man reportedly armed with a pickaxe early Wednesday morning, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

The man was allegedly trying to break into a store in the 1900 block of W 25th Street in Cleveland around 5 a.m.

When Cleveland police arrived on scene, they saw the suspect near the front of the store with a long metal object.

WOIO-19 reported that it appeared the suspect was trying to use the object to get into the store.

Police ordered the man to stop; however, he reportedly reached into his bag and grabbed the pickaxe.

He allegedly refused to put the pickaxe down and started walking towards the officers, WOIO-19 reported.

Cleveland police said one officer used his taser, but it wasn’t effective.

Another officer fired his gun as the suspect was still coming towards the group.

The suspect ran away and wasn’t struck by the gunfire, WOIO-19 reported.

Officers took the suspect into custody a short distance away and transported them to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.

One police officer was hospitalized with a minor injury, our affiliate reported.

The Cleveland Division of Police Force Investigation Team is handling the investigation into this incident.

