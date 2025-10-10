Police officer shot in Ohio neighborhood

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Police officer shot in Ohio neighborhood FILE PHOTO. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A police officer was shot, and a suspect is dead after a standoff in a northern Ohio neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened early Thursday afternoon in an area near East Midlothian Boulevard between South Avenue and Southern Boulevard in Youngstown, Ohio, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer who was shot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with police, but it’s unclear at this time if it was self-inflicted, WTOL-11 reported.

Residents were asked to remain in their homes, and schools in the area implemented a controlled release.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!